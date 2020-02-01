69 Wuhan-related cases reported

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 69 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.



The patients include 33 males and 36 females aged between 3 months and 85. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.



There are currently 112 patients under isolation, it added.



The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and to inform the public and healthcare workers on the latest information in a timely manner.



The centre will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.