Healthcare workers protected

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Healthcare workers are equipped with protective equipment when they come into contact with novel coronavirus infection cases.

The Hospital Authority’s Chief Manager (Infection, Emergency & Contingency) Dr Vivien Chuang made the statement at a press conference today.

Responding to a question about the 12th confirmed novel coronavirus infection case, Dr Chuang said 70 healthcare workers came into contact with the infected patient.

“All of them were equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment.

“So they are considered as having protected exposure and also, it’s not close contact with the patient, so they are now put under medical surveillance for 14 days.”