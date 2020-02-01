Home affairs services to resume

The Home Affairs Department will resume basic and limited public services starting from February 3 until further notice.

Home Affairs Enquiry Centres will be open between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday, while the centre in Mui Wo will only open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The service to administer declarations or oaths/affirmations for private use will be available.

The Estate Beneficiaries Support Unit will provide limited services. Its hotline and service counter will operate from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The Office of the Licensing Authority will also provide limited services.

Submissions of licensing applications in connection with hotels, guesthouses and other premises as well as entertainment can be made by post or using e-submission.

All community halls and community centres will be temporarily closed, except when being used as temporary cold shelters when the cold weather warning is in force.

People can call the enquiry hotline at 2835 2500 between 9am and 7pm from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, the Registration & Electoral Office announced that its hotline service will be provided from 8.45am to 6pm, Monday to Friday starting from February 3.

The Department of Health announced that services of three Woman Health Centres will be suspended starting from February 3. The staff of the centres will make separate arrangements for users with prior appointments.

The AIDS and Gay Men HIV Testing hotlines of the department’s AIDS Counselling & Testing Service will continue to provide telephone counselling services.

However, both telephone and online bookings for HIV testing have been suspended until further notice. Those who have already made an appointment for HIV testing by phone or online will not be affected.