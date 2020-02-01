Patients urged to be honest

February 1, 2020
Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today appealed to people who are not feeling well to be honest about their travel and medical history when consulting a doctor.

 

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme, Prof Chan said honesty will aid patients’ diagnoses.

 

“Not only for the patient, I think this is also for the protection of our healthcare professionals as well. 

 

“Under Cap. 599 of the Prevention & Control of Disease Ordinance, in order to prevent the infectious disease and also to prevent the spread of the infectious disease, there is a legal framework provided where people must give honest information to our health officers.”

 

She said if people do not give honest information, they will face a penalty of $5,000 and six-month imprisonment.

 

“As far as whether Hospital Authority officers would be given the same authority, we are now urgently looking into the legislation and working towards this situation,” she added.

