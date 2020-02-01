Another infection confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating one additional case of novel coronavirus infection, which raises the number of confirmed cases to 13.

The case involves a 39-year-old man with an underlying illness who lives in Block 1, Site 11 of Whampoa Garden.

The man had developed myalgia since January 29 and started having a fever today. He sought treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was admitted for isolation and management. He is in a stable condition.

The centre has immediately commenced epidemiological investigations and conducted relevant contact tracing.

According to the patient's information, he took the high-speed rail from Hong Kong to Wuhan on January 21, then from Changshanan to Hong Kong on January 23.

Investigations revealed that he had neither visited any healthcare facilities, wet markets or seafood markets, nor had any exposure to wild animals during the incubation period.

His mother, wife, daughter, son and domestic helper are asymptomatic and will be transferred for quarantine.

The case will be reported to the World Health Organization, National Health Commission, Health Commission of Guangdong Province and the health authority of Macau.

Regarding the 12th case which was confirmed yesterday, investigations have revealed that a taxi driver who had driven the 75-year-old patient should be regarded as a close contact.

He picked up the patient and his wife at a bus stop outside Hong Shun Building, Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi and took them to Princess Margaret Hospital at around 3.15pm to 3.30pm on January 24.

The Centre for Health Protection has urged the driver to call its hotline 2125 1122.

The centre will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.