2 more infections confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating two additional cases of novel coronavirus infection, which raises the number of confirmed cases to 12, the centre announced today.

One of the cases involves a 37-year-old woman residing in the Coronation in Yau Ma Tei who is the daughter of the patients of the 9th and 10th cases.

She developed cough on January 28 and was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital yesterday where she was admitted for isolation and treatment. She is in stable condition.

The centre has immediately commenced epidemiological investigations and conducted relevant contact tracing.

According to the patient, she stayed at the W Hong Kong hotel with her parents from January 22 to 28 and then visited the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong with her parents.

She returned home after accompanying her parents to Queen Mary Hospital on January 28.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she neither visited any wet market or seafood market, nor had any exposure to wild animals or poultry during the incubation period.

Another case involves a 75-year-old man residing in Hong Mei House, Cheung Hong Estate in Tsing Yi.

He developed cough and shortness of breath on January 22. He sought treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital on January 24 and was admitted for treatment.

His respiratory sample tested positive for novel coronavirus yesterday. He is now in stable condition and being treated in isolation at Princess Margaret Hospital.

According to the patient's information, he visited Shunde in Guangdong Province from December 30 to January 7 and sought treatment at a clinic there. He also took day trips to Macau between January 10 and 14.

His wife, daughter and son are asymptomatic and will be transferred to Lady MacLehose Holiday Village for quarantine. The centre is following up on relevant contact tracing.

The centre will report the cases to the World Health Organization, National Health Commission, Health Commission of Guangdong Province and the health authority of Macau.

Meanwhile, the centre received verification of a confirmed case on January 26 by Taiwan’s health authority.

It noted that the patient took China Southern Airlines flight CZ3097 from Guangzhou to Taipei on January 25. A Hong Kong resident on the same flight is regarded as a close contact of the confirmed case.

The centre will update reported novel coronavirus infection cases on its dedicated webpage.