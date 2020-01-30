Gov’t ensures mask supply: CS

The Government is playing the role of a facilitator to ensure that an adequate supply of face masks will arrive in Hong Kong on time.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement when briefing the media today on the supply situation of face masks, saying the Government has managed to secure eight million masks for Hong Kong in the last week or so.

Mr Cheung added that a further 24 million masks are being prepared and will arrive in the city in the not too distant future.

Responding to the question of whether the Government will hand out masks to the community, he said: “If we can tackle the supply at source, I think the problem will be solved, basically.

“That’s why we have been leaving no stone unturned in the last few weeks, trying to play the role of a facilitator.

“For example, most of the importers actually are from the Mainland. They are Hong Kong-based companies but they are operating and manufacturing on the Mainland. That’s why we are facilitating with the relevant ministries, customs and so on, to ensure that they can arrive in Hong Kong on time and also in adequate amount.”

The Chief Secretary also pointed out that there is a shortage on the Mainland and that the situation is very tense.

“It’s not just Hong Kong or China. In fact, it’s a global issue. Even the World Health Organization recognises that the shortage of masks hits many, many countries in the world.”