95 Wuhan-related cases reported

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 95 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include 49 males and 46 females aged between 14 months and 100. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 139 patients under isolation. Among them, 135 are in stable condition while three patients are in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and to inform the public and healthcare workers on the latest information in a timely manner.

The centre will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.