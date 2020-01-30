Health advice for foreign helpers

The Labour Department today appealed to foreign domestic helpers to stay home on their rest day to safeguard their personal health and help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.

They are also encouraged to stay away from crowds on public transport or at public places on their rest day. Those who need to go out are advised to wear a surgical mask and to avoid staying in crowded places.

Foreign helpers or their employers who have visited the Mainland recently should wear a surgical mask and stay home for 14 days upon return to Hong Kong as far as possible.

The department urged employers to explain the special circumstances when discussing rest day arrangements with their foreign helpers and called for mutual understanding.

It also reminded employers not to compel foreign helpers to work on their rest day, or they will be in breach of the Employment Ordinance and liable to a maximum fine of $50,000.

Click here or call the hotline at 2125 1122 for further health advice on preventing pneumonia and respiratory tract infection. Information in Tagalog, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Hindi, Nepali and Urdu is also available online.

For enquiries on employment rights and benefits, call the 24-hour hotline at 2717 1771.