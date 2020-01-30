Tech talent scheme enhanced

The Innovation & Technology Commission today launched enhancement measures to the Technology Talent Admission Scheme (TechTAS) to allow more eligible companies to apply.

When it was inaugurated, TechTAS covered tenants and incubatees of the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation and Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited which conducted research and development (R&D) activities in seven technology areas.

The areas comprised artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, financial technologies, material science and robotics.

With the new enhancements, TechTAS covers six more technology areas including 5G communications, digital entertainment, green technology, integrated circuit design, the Internet of Things and microelectronics.

Such coverage is now extended to all companies conducting R&D activities in Hong Kong’s 13 technology areas.

The scheme’s improvements aim to contribute to Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development by expediting admission of technology talent from around the world to undertake R&D work in the city.

Launched in June 2018, TechTAS provided fast-track arrangements for admitting overseas and Mainland technology talent.

Successful companies will now be given quotas for bringing in such people to handle R&D work.

Click here for more details about the scheme.