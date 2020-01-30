Employers urged to help virus fight

The Labour Department today appealed to employers to make arrangements to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus in the community.

Such arrangements include providing surgical masks and other necessary personal protective equipment to front-line staff and those in need.

The department explained that employers must give due consideration to individual employees’ circumstances and make flexible work arrangements.

If an employee is required or ordered by a health officer to be placed under medical surveillance or quarantine, that individual will be issued a medical certificate with the “under medical surveillance” statement.

The employer must grant that employee sick leave in accordance with requirements under the Employment Ordinance or relevant employment contract.

The department stressed that people who travelled from Hubei Province and are now in Hong Kong are required by the Department of Health, if asymptomatic, to wear surgical masks and continue to do so for 14 days after departing the Mainland.

They should also self-isolate for 14 days.

Those with fever or other symptoms should immediately seek medical advice at the nearest hospital and inform doctors of their travel history to Hubei Province.

For enquiries on employment rights and benefits, call the 24-hour hotline at 2717 1771.