HK probes 2 infection cases

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) today said it is investigating two additional imported cases of novel coronavirus infection, which brings the number of confirmed imported cases to 10.

The two cases involve a couple from Wuhan. The 72-year-old man and 73-year-old woman took Cathay Dragon flight KA853 from Wuhan to Hong Kong on January 22 and stayed at W Hong Kong until January 28.

Afterwards, they visited the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong and were subsequently sent by ambulance from Four Seasons to Queen Mary Hospital on January 28, where they were admitted for isolation and treatment.

The couple developed fever on January 25 and are in stable condition. Their respiratory samples tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The CHP has immediately commenced epidemiological investigations and conducted contact tracing.

Five hotel staff will be regarded as close contacts. They will be transferred to Lady MacLehose Holiday Village for quarantine and medical surveillance will be arranged for other contacts except for one who is symptomatic and admitted to Queen Mary Hospital for isolation and treatment.

The CHP has also verified with the National Health Commission that a confirmed case in Shanghai had close contact with a 47-year-old man residing in Hong Kong, who was earlier admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital as a suspected case and had tested negative for novel coronavirus.

The centre said it will continue liaising with the commission, the World Health Organization and relevant health authorities and closely monitor the situation.

It will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.