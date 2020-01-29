Customs conducts mask checks

Customs officers inspect surgical masks available on the market.

Customs launched a large-scale city-wide special operation on January 27 to conduct spot checks and inspections in various districts on surgical masks available on the market.

About 200 customs officers checked the masks to see if they comply with the Trade Descriptions Ordinance and Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.

As of today, inspections were conducted at over 180 retail spots selling masks.

The checks focused on three aspects, namely false origin claims, non-compliance with consumer goods safety standards and false trademarks.

The operation is ongoing, the department explained, adding that announcements will be made if any irregularities are found.

Customs said it attaches great importance to public safety and consumer rights and reminded traders not to sell products with false origins or trademarks or unsafe goods.

People should also make purchases at reputable shops.

The public can report suspected violations by calling 2545 6182 or email crimereport@customs.gov.hk.