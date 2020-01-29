2 initially test positive for virus

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Preliminary tests showed that two seniors from Wuhan are positive for novel coronavirus, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon.

The couple, aged 73 and 72, came to Hong Kong on flight KA853 on January 22 and stayed in two hotels, Dr Chuang said, adding that they were sent to hospital on January 28.

She said: “One person was found to have fever and the other one had some chest X-ray consolidations.

“They were admitted and tested and the preliminary tests were positive.”

Dr Chuang also said the centre is tracing hotel contacts and looking into whether they had contact with other hotel residents.

She added that cleansing staff for the rooms they stayed in and people who subsequently stayed in those rooms may be classified as close contacts.

The centre will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.