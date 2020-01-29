56 Wuhan-related cases reported

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 56 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include 31 males and 25 females, aged between 13 months and 88. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 89 patients still under isolation. Among them, 84 are in stable condition while five patients are in serious condition.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and to inform the public and healthcare workers on the latest information in a timely manner.

The centre will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.