Face mask rumours unfounded

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department today clarified that Internet rumours claiming it provided expired face masks to cleansing workers and failed to provide sufficient training to them are unfounded.

The department reiterated that it attaches importance to the safety of cleansing workers, including those of outsourced contractors.

Face masks provided by the department and its public cleansing services contractors to their employees must comply with the related health and hygiene standards, and sufficient training should be provided to employees, it added.