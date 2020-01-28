Customs dismisses rumours

Customs today refuted Internet rumours claiming that the Government has listed face mask products as prohibited articles after taking into account political considerations.

It clarified that these rumours are unfounded.

Since surgical masks are not included in the list of controlled and prohibited items, Customs said it would not hinder its legal importation into Hong Kong.

Customs has been making use of risk-profiling and intelligence analysis to carry out customs clearance over passenger, cargo, conveyance and postal articles at various control points to combat the import and export of controlled and prohibited items, it added.

Click here for more information.