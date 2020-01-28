78 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 78 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include 36 males and 42 females, aged between 14 months and 91. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 103 patients still under isolation. Among them, 100 are in stable condition.

Two patients are in serious condition due to their underlying diseases, while another patient infected with novel coronavirus is still in serious condition.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and inform the public and healthcare workers on the latest information in a timely manner.

The centre will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.