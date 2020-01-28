Schools to resume classes Feb 17

The Education Bureau today reiterated that all kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and special schools will extend their Lunar New Year holiday to February 16 and resume classes on February 17.

It made the clarification following the online circulation of a letter claiming to be issued by the bureau, stating that the class resumption date will be postponed to February 27. The bureau said the information in the letter is fake.

Before classes resume, the bureau will continue to assess the situation in Hong Kong and will issue formal announcements when necessary.

It appealed to all walks of life to fight against the disease together, adding that no one should make fabrications when Hong Kong is facing a difficult time amid an epidemic outbreak and cause confusion to school personnel, students and parents.