Public facilities to close in virus fight

A number of public facilities will be temporarily closed from January 29 until further notice as Hong Kong gears up to prevent the novel coronavirus infection from spreading.

The closures tie in with the activation of the emergency response level under the Preparedness & Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance and will prevent people from gathering.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will temporarily close numerous cultural and leisure facilities and cancel recreational, sports and cultural programmes held at these venues. Refund arrangements will be announced later.

Affected land sports and aquatic facilities include all sports centres, sports grounds, grass pitches, artificial turf soccer pitches, tennis courts, squash courts, bowling greens, golf facilities, public swimming pools, beaches, Tuen Mun Recreation & Sports Centre, water sports centres and holiday camps.

All museums, performance venues, public libraries and their study rooms, mobile libraries and the Music Office’s music centres will also be closed.

Additionally, the LCSD will suspend training courses, fun days, carnivals and healthy exercises held at its venues, housing estates and sheltered workshops.

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) will temporarily close the visitor centres at WEEE•PARK, T•PARK and EcoPark, and its Environmental Resource Centres.

It will also cancel the visitor and education programmes at Community Green Stations and will inform people who have made advance bookings at the affected facilities about the closure arrangements via SMS and Facebook.

The Antiquities & Monuments Office will close Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, Ping Shan Tang Clan Gallery & Heritage Trail Visitors Centre, Tai Fu Tai in San Tin, Old House of Wong Uk Village in Sha Tin, No. 10 San Wai in Wong Chuk Hang, the Fortified Structure at Ha Pak Nai, the Wun Yiu Exhibition at the Sheung Wun Yiu Village, and the information centres at Tung Chung Fort on Lantau Island and Tung Lung Fort on Tung Lung Chau in Sai Kung.

All educational activities and docent services at these venues will be cancelled during the closure period. People can call 2208 4400 for enquiries.

The City Gallery under the Planning Department will also be closed temporarily. People can call 3102 1242 for enquiries.

Sales counters at the Information Services Department’s Publications Sales Unit and Photo Library at North Point Government Offices will be temporarily suspended.

The public can continue to purchase government publications and photos online.

The Hong Kong Wetland Park, eight Country Park Visitor/Education Centres, seven Hong Kong Geopark Park Visitor Centres, and Endangered Species Resources Centre under the Agricultural, Fisheries & Conservation Department (AFCD) will be closed.

The AFCD will also cancel all school and public programmes. Call 2708 8885 for enquiries.

Public services under the Transport Department will be suspended. Candidates scheduled for road and written tests will be individually informed of the alternative arrangements.

Applicants who have made an appointment for renewing a full driving licence/vehicle licence or application for an international driving permit will have to reschedule the appointment.