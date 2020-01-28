Gov’t staff to work from home
January 28, 2020
Government employees, except for staff of departments providing emergency and essential public services, will work at home from January 29 to February 2.
The special work arrangement was announced to reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus’ spread in the community.
The Government said it will review the situation before February 2, when the measure tentatively ends.
It has also appealed to private sector organisations to make similar arrangements as far as practicable.