Gov’t rejects disease-related rumour

The Government today dismissed an online post claiming that Chief Executive Carrie Lam has agreed to a request to make use of Hong Kong’s medical system to help the country tackle the disease.

In a statement, the Government said the post is unfounded and said the Chief Executive is leading its all-out effort to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Mrs Lam activated the emergency response level on January 25 and announced measures, including indefinitely suspending flight and high-speed train services to and from Wuhan.

The Government further announced on January 26 the restriction of Hubei residents and people who visited the province in the past 14 days from entering Hong Kong.

In parallel, the Government is studying measures to further reduce the flow of people between Hong Kong and the Mainland to lower the chance of infected people entering the city.

As the situation is severe, the Government appeals to citizens to fight the disease together and pay close attention to the information it releases.