Children’s facilities to close

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will close parts of its facilities from tomorrow, to tie in with the response level under the Preparedness & Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance being raised to Emergency Response Level.

All children's play rooms in indoor sports centres, the Hong Kong Central Library's Children's Multimedia Room and Toy Library, the Heritage Museum's Children's Discovery Gallery, and the Science Museum's Children Gallery will be closed until further notice.

The department also pointed out it has temporarily closed two holiday camps which were converted into quarantine centres.

It will keep the situation under review and further enhance the precautionary measures if necessary.