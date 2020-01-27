2 new infections confirmed

Two new imported cases of novel coronavirus infection in Hong Kong have been confirmed, bringing the total to eight so far, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

One of the cases involves a 68-year-old woman who lives in Shenzhen. She had developed a fever and cough since January 21. She was intercepted by Port Health Division staff at the Lo Wu Control Point on January 25 while travelling from Shenzhen to Hong Kong.

She was taken to North District Hospital for isolation and treatment. She is now in a stable condition.

According to the patient, she had visited a relative in Wuhan during the incubation period but had neither any exposure to wild animals nor visited any wet markets there.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman came to Hong Kong alone and her husband lives in Shenzhen. She does not have any home contacts in Hong Kong.

The other case involves a 64-year-old man who lives in Wuhan. He is the husband of the third imported case of novel coronavirus infection in Hong Kong.

As a close contact of a patient, he was already sent to Lady MacLehose Holiday Village for quarantine on January 24. He developed a fever on the evening of January 25 and was transferred to Tuen Mun Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is now in a stable condition.

The man had travelled from Wuhan to Shenzhenbei, then on to Hong Kong by high speed rail on January 19.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he and his wife came to Hong Kong to visit their daughter and son-in-law at South Hillcrest in Tuen Mun. Their daughter and son-in-law are asymptomatic and are now quarantined at Lady MacLehose Holiday Village.

The centre will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.