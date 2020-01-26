Quarantine centre sites explained

The Centre for Health Protection today reiterated that it will first consider requisitioning holiday villages in arranging to send asymptomatic close contacts to quarantine facilities.

According to the current arrangement, the centre will send close contacts of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection who have developed symptoms to public hospitals. Asymptomatic close contacts will be sent to quarantine centres for medical surveillance for 14 days.

At present, the Lady MacLehose Holiday Village is receiving people who are required to be quarantined, while the Lei Yue Mun Park & Holiday Village is also ready.

It added that the Department of Health has started preparing the Po Leung Kuk Jockey Club Pak Tam Chung Holiday Camp as a quarantine centre.

To cope with future quarantine needs, the department is also contacting holiday villages under non-governmental organisations.

In addition, the Government said it acknowledges and understands that there is concern among North District residents about the requisition of Fai Ming Estate.

Government department representatives will attend the North District Council meeting on Wednesday to explain and discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the Government will cease the related preparation work in Fai Ming Estate.