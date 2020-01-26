77 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 77 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include 42 males and 35 females, aged between one and 94. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 107 patients still under isolation. Among them, 103 are in stable condition.

Two patients at Tseung Kwan O Hospital and one at Tuen Mun Hospital are in critical condition due to their underlying diseases, while one male patient at North District Hospital is in serious condition due to his underlying disease.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and inform the public and healthcare workers on the latest information in a timely manner.

The centre will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.