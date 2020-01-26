6th infection case announced

The sixth imported case of novel coronavirus infection in Hong Kong involves a man who worked in a market as an accountant in Wuhan, the Centre for Health Protection announced today.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan made the announcement at a press conference in the afternoon.

She said: “Concerning the latest case, he worked in a market in Wuhan but not that market, it’s another market, as an accountant. So he’s not a direct store handler.”

Dr Chuang added that the centre has already traced his household contacts.

“We will also trace the high-speed railway, the two trains on January 23 - G1035, the second car and G407 from Shenzhen to West Kowloon Station, the front carriage.

“Currently, we are using two rows in front of and two rows behind his seat, so potentially there will be quite a number of contacts.”

The centre will update the reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage.