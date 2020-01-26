CE's office refutes false allegations

The Chief Executive’s Office today refuted an online post claiming that Chief Executive Carrie Lam engaged in private activities during her Switzerland trip.

The office, in a statement, said the content of the post is far from the facts and has no basis.

Mrs Lam arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on the morning of January 21 and travelled to Davos by car, arriving at noon, the statement said.

On the morning of January 24, she left Davos by car and departed from Zurich at noon.

During her visit, Mrs Lam attended more than 30 bilateral meetings, interviews by international media organisations and other speaking occasions.

On the last day of her visit, she met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Switzerland’s Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance Ueli Maurer, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Prof Klaus Schwab, Investcorp Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi, Standard Chartered Group Chairman Jose Vinals and Asia Pacific Initiative Chairman Yoichi Funabashi.

She also attended the lunch of the World Economic Forum Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders and the Hong Kong Night, a flagship event co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to promote Hong Kong in Davos.

Mrs Lam did not engage in any private activity and her itinerary was covered by press releases issued earlier.

The Chief Executive’s Office expressed regret over the false accusations deliberately made against the Chief Executive.