Gov’t containing virus’ spread

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today said the Government has been able to identify and isolate suspected novel coronavirus infection cases.

Prof Chan made the statement after attending a television programme this morning.

She said: “After we got our first confirmed imported case in Hong Kong, I think the important measure is really for us to contain these cases and once we catch these cases, then we will isolate them and also try our best to treat them.

“So far we have successfully, at the border, at the accident and emergency departments as well as referrals from private doctors, been able to identify these suspected cases and isolate them.

“After they are in the isolation unit, of course, the doctors from the Hospital Authority would assess their clinical condition as well as provide treatment as necessary.”