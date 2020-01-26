Money not a constraint in virus fight

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today said that money is not a constraint in combatting the novel coronavirus.

Mr Chan made the statement at a media stand-up after attending a radio programme.

“Money is not a constraint in this current fight against the outbreak of the virus. We have made this very clear at the beginning.”

He added the Government will provide resources to the Hospital Authority if necessary.

“They told us that so far they have enough resources to cope with their needs and they are very well aware of the fact that resources should not be a constraint.

“For example, last year in the Budget, I gave them $10 billion to ensure that if they need emergency money, if they need stability in their funding, they can call upon on it anytime.”