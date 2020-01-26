Hospital visits suspended

The Hospital Authority today announced that it has activated the emergency response level and will implement special measures, including the suspension of visiting arrangements at all public hospitals.

The move ties in with the Government raising the response level to the emergency level due to the latest situation of the novel coronavirus.

The authority's Central Command Committee and Central Committee on Infectious Disease & Emergency Responses convened meetings and decided to implement the special measures starting from January 26.

These measures include suspending visiting arrangements in all public hospitals, with compassionate arrangements made for clinical consideration and requiring people entering public hospitals and clinics to wear surgical masks.

They also include suspending volunteer services and clinical attachment in public hospitals as well as reviewing all hospital clusters' non-emergency services to focus resources to cope with the virus.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and inform the public and healthcare workers on the latest information promptly.