HK probes 3 more infection cases

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) today announced it is investigating three additional imported cases of novel coronavirus infection.

The first case involves a 62-year-old female who lives in Wuhan. She travelled from there to Shenzhen and then from Shenzhen to Hong Kong by high-speed rail on January 19.

She developed fever and cough on January 20 and sought medical treatment at Tuen Mun Hospital on January 23 and was admitted for isolation a day later.

The patient is in stable condition and her respiratory samples tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to the patient, she visited a wet market in Wuhan and a relative with a cough in a hospital there during the incubation period but had no exposure to wild animals.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she travelled to Hong Kong with her husband to visit their daughter and son-in-law and stayed in Tuen Mun.

Her husband, daughter and son-in-law are asymptomatic and will be transferred to Lady MacLehose Holiday Village for quarantine.

The other two cases involve a couple from Wuhan. The 62-year-old woman and 63-year-old man travelled from Wuhan to Hong Kong by high-speed rail on January 22.

The woman developed a fever on January 23 while her husband developed a cough on the same day and then a fever on the following day.

They were admitted for isolation at Prince of Wales Hospital on January 23 and are in stable condition.

Their respiratory samples tested positive for the virus.

According to the couple, they did not visit healthcare facilities, wet markets or seafood markets during the incubation period. They also did not have any exposure to wild animals and poultry or had contact with patients with symptoms of pneumonia or upper respiratory tract infection.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they stayed with their daughter and a domestic helper in Ma On Shan.

Their daughter developed a fever on January 23 and will be transferred to Prince of Wales Hospital for isolation, while the domestic helper is asymptomatic and will be transferred to Lady MacLehose Holiday Village for quarantine.

The CHP said it is continuing with its epidemiological investigations and contact tracing of the five confirmed imported cases in Hong Kong.

It will update the reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage at 9am and 6pm every day.