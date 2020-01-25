EDB debunks fake press release

The Education Bureau today clarified that a press release circulated online, stating that the bureau announced the extension of schools' Chinese New Year holidays, was entirely a fabrication.

The bureau said it already stated earlier today that in view of the latest novel coronavirus infection developments, it is actively discussing implementing necessary control and preventive measures with different stakeholders.

Such measures include considering extending the Chinese New Year holidays for schools and other necessary arrangements.

The bureau asserted that it will announce the details as soon as possible and urged the public to pay attention to its formal announcement.