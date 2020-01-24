Mainland hotlines established

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s five Mainland offices have set up dedicated hotlines for Hong Kong people in the Mainland to request assistance during the Chinese New Year holiday.

The exclusive phone lines were established in view of the latest novel coronavirus infection developments.

Details of the dedicated hotlines are as follows:

Wuhan Economic & Trade Office (ETO) Immigration Unit:

Service areas: Central region (Hubei, Hunan, Shanxi, Jiangxi and Henan)

Dedicated Hotline: (86) (158 0277 5135)

Beijing Office Immigration Unit:

Service areas: Northern region (Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Gansu and Ningxia)

Dedicated Hotline: (86) (139 1128 3314)

Guangdong ETO Immigration Unit:

Service areas: Southern region (Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and Yunnan)

Dedicated Hotline: (86) (139 2602 1772)

Shanghai ETO Immigration Unit:

Service areas: Eastern region (Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui and Shandong)

Dedicated Hotline: (86) (150 2126 0794)

Chengdu ETO Immigration Unit:

Service areas: Western region (Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Shaanxi, Qinghai and Tibet)

Dedicated Hotline: (86) (185 0287 8350)

Since the emergence of the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, all ETOs in the Mainland have been liaising closely with Hong Kong people in the Mainland and have uploaded relevant health information and current updates on their official websites and WeChat accounts to keep them abreast of the latest situation.

All ETOs in the Mainland will try their best to render practicable assistance to Hong Kong people in the Mainland when necessary.