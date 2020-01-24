70 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 70 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include 33 males and 37 females, aged between seven months and 91. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 96 patients still under isolation. Among them, 91 are in a stable condition.

Two patients at North District Hospital and Queen Mary Hospital are in serious condition due to their underlying diseases, while three others at North District Hospital are in critical condition.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and inform the public and healthcare workers in a timely manner.

The Centre for Health Protection will update reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage at 9am and 6pm every day.