CE concludes Davos trip

Mrs Lam also meets Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland Ueli Maurer.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders and met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

She told Mr Rutte she looks forward to enhancing co-operation in financial services and other areas such as design and arts and culture with the Netherlands.

Mrs Lam was invited to attend the informal gathering's lunch, where leaders of various economies and international organisations shared their views on bringing about a cohesive and sustainable world.

During talks with Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Finance of Switzerland Ueli Maurer, the Chief Executive said that in light of the rapidly evolving global financial landscape, she believed both places could step up collaboration to seize the opportunities arising from China’s opening up as well as the development of fintech and green finance.

At her meeting with WEF Founder & Executive Chairman Prof Klaus Schwab, Mrs Lam thanked him for supporting Hong Kong’s active participation in the WEF.

She also met Investcorp Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi, Standard Chartered Group Chairman Jose Vinals and Asia Pacific Initiative Chairman Yoichi Funabashi.

Mrs Lam shared her views with young entrepreneurs from all over the world at a speaking session by the Young Presidents’ Organization.

“Despite the protests and sometimes very worrying trend of escalating violence and political demands from the protesters, I have made it very clear - though without some difficulties - that I have to stand firm on some of these important principles that no concessions could be given if those concessions meant that it will erode this important principle of ‘one country, two systems’.

“Equally important will be preservation of the rights and freedoms enshrined under the Basic Law, equally important will be upholding the rule of law in Hong Kong.”

Mrs Lam also led the TeamHK delegation to attend Hong Kong Night to promote the city’s strengths and advantages to high-powered guests from different parts of the world.

Prof Schwab addressed the event which attracted 200 global political, business and media leaders.

During the question and answer session, Mrs Lam emphasised that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Government will safeguard Hong Kong’s fundamentals, including the rule of law, despite the city having undergone a difficult period.

The Chief Executive added that she is fully confident of the city’s future.

Experts shared their insights on Hong Kong’s future development opportunities at the event’s three panel discussions covering topics on the global capital market, trade and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Concluding her three-day visit to Davos, Mrs Lam said the packed schedule included opportunities to speak at various WEF events and activities held by other organisations, as well as bilateral meetings with more than 10 political and business leaders and senior media members.

Giving updates on Hong Kong’s situation throughout her programme, the Chief Executive said she was deeply encouraged to note that all the people she met had a very positive attitude towards Hong Kong and were pleased to continue to enhance their connections with the city in all relevant aspects.

She added that the SAR Government will continue to step up external publicity and promotional work.