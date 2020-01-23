Health declaration applies to rail link

The Government today decided to extend the mandatory health declaration forms to include all passengers using the high speed rail from tomorrow.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung announced the move in a press conference this evening, after two people in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

“In light of what is happening now, particularly the recent events, we have decided to extend it to passengers from other cities as well. In other words, those using the high speed rail should fill in the forms and provide information to the fullest possible extent.”

Asked by reporters if the Government plans to issue travel warnings, Mr Cheung said it already encouraged school authorities to put their Mainland tours on hold.

“We have already advised school authorities, for example, to hold off on experiential tours to the Mainland - a lot of schools organise these during the holidays and so on - until the situation has settled or stabilised later on.

"So we do, from time to time, issue travel advisories to stakeholders concerned.”