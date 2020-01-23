Help for Hong Kongers in Wuhan

The Government’s Economic & Trade Office in Wuhan (WHETO) said today that it will continue to assist Hong Kong people in Wuhan during the Chinese New Year holiday, due to the novel coronavirus infection outbreak.

WHETO’s Immigration Division has set up a dedicated hotline at (86 158) 0277 5135 for Hong Kong people in the city to request assistance when needed.

Since the emergence of the cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, WHETO has also uploaded relevant health information and updates to its website and official WeChat account to keep Hong Kong people abreast of the latest situation.

So far, the office has not received any requests for such assistance.