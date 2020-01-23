35 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 35 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include 12 males and 23 females, who are between five months and 86 years of age. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 55 patients still under isolation. Among them, 53 are in a stable condition, while two patients at North District Hospital are in a critical condition due to underlying diseases.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and inform the public and healthcare workers in a timely manner.