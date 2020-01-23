HK probes 2nd infection case

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) today said a second patient, a Hong Kong resident, has tested positive in a preliminary positive test result for novel coronavirus infection.

The 56-year-old man travelled to Wuhan on January 10. He took a flight out to Shenzhen on January 19 and returned to Hong Kong on the MTR via the Lo Wu Control Point the same day by himself.

The man had developed a fever since January 18 but did not have respiratory symptoms. He sought medical attention at Prince of Wales Hospital's Accident & Emergency Department (A&ED) the following day but did not need to be admitted.

He revisited the hospital's A&ED on January 21 and was admitted for isolation and management as his fever had not subsided. He is now in a stable condition and was transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital today for isolated treatment.

According to the patient, he had neither visited any healthcare facilities, wet or seafood markets during the incubation period, nor had any exposure to wild animals or poultry or contact with patients with symptoms of pneumonia or upper respiratory tract infection.

Initial investigations revealed that the man lives with his wife at Oceanaire in Ma On Shan. He travelled to Wuhan to visit his parents, who, along with his wife have remained asymptomatic so far.

Contact tracing by the CHP is ongoing and the relevant authorities and management office have been advised to carry out cleansing and disinfection.

The Centre for Health Protection will update the reported cases of novel coronavirus infection on its dedicated webpage at 9am and 6pm every day.