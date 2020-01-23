CE meets leaders in Davos

Mrs Lam (right) meets Chief Strategic Advisor of the Prime Minister of the UK Sir Edward Lister.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (left) speaks at an open one-on-one dialogue session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos and met leaders from various sectors.

Mrs Lam joined a WEF open dialogue session where topics including Hong Kong's social situation in recent months and constitutional development were discussed.

In particular, she highlighted the importance to Hong Kong's future of understanding accurately and implementing fully "one country, two systems" as well as upholding the rule of law.

On measures taken by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in response to the novel coronavirus, Mrs Lam pointed out that the city will immediately and strictly implement measures planned before it reported its highly suspected case and continue to update the public on the latest situation.

During a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong will continue to work closely with the IMF on promoting international monetary co-operation and maintaining financial stability.

She thanked the IMF for its report issued last month, which reaffirmed that Hong Kong's prudent policies and ample buffers would enable the city to meet economic challenges and maintain financial stability.

Mrs Lam also met Chief Strategic Advisor to the UK Prime Minister Sir Edward Lister and updated him on Hong Kong's latest situation, adding that with the clearer Brexit situation, the two governments may expedite bilateral co-operation in finance and other aspects.

The Chief Executive also met separately a number of leaders from various sectors, including the Chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization, the Chairman of Prudential, and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Julius Baer Group.

She discussed the global economic landscape, monetary and financial market development and fintech with them, and reiterated that Hong Kong’s recent social incidents had not eroded its strengths and she hoped they would continue to hold confidence in the city.

Mrs Lam also attended an evening event organised by a Hong Kong enterprise on connecting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, then a dinner organised by the Credit Suisse Group for forum guests.