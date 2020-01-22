18 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 18 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include 10 males and eight females aged between three and 90. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 27 patients still under isolation. Among them, 24 are in stable condition, while three patients at North District Hospital include two in critical condition and another in serious condition due to their underlying diseases.

The authority will maintain close contact with the Centre for Health Protection to monitor the latest developments and inform the public and healthcare workers in a timely manner.