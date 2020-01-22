Gov’t explains walk-out

The Government today expressed regret over unfounded allegations against the Commissioner of Police and the Force by a number of Tsuen Wan District Council members.

The allegations were conveyed during today’s meeting held in the hope of enhancing communication with the District Council as well as strengthening ties and understanding between Police and the district.

In a statement, the Home Affairs Bureau explained that the Government walked out of the meeting after District Council members also used insulting words.

The Government urged those concerned to focus on livelihood issues and discuss matters rationally.

The Government hopes that it can work with the District Council under the principle of mutual respect and rational discussion, the statement added.