CE starts Swiss visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has arrived in Davos for a three-day visit to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting.

She attended a WEF session with an address by Vice Premier Han Zheng, and met the prime ministers of Singapore and Luxembourg to brief them on the latest situation in Hong Kong.

During the meeting with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong experienced an unprecedented challenge last year, but she was confident the city could overcome the current difficulties.

The Chief Executive also pointed out that the Hong Kong SAR Government has all along been adhering to upholding the "one country, two systems" principle and the Basic Law, respecting and safeguarding the rule of law and protecting Hong Kong's institutional strengths.

Mrs Lam thanked the Singapore government for its long-standing support for the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) last year, adding that she hoped Hong Kong could start negotiations with Singapore on accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership soon.

At her meeting with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Mrs Lam noted that Luxembourg signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt & Road Initiative with China last year.

She invited representatives of enterprises in Luxembourg to join the fifth Belt & Road Summit - scheduled to be held in Hong Kong this September - to explore new business opportunities.

Mrs Lam also invited Mr Bettel to consider attending the 14th Asian Financial Forum next year.

As one of the discussion leaders at the WEF session "Expanding Asia's Technology Leadership", Mrs Lam pointed out that Asia is emerging as an important region for innovation and technology (I&T), adding that Hong Kong has a large pool of research talent and great potential in I&T development.

The Chief Executive also met China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai, and gave separate interviews to two international media organisations.