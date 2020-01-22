Taiwan infection case monitored

The Centre for Health Protection has been closely monitoring the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus infection in Taiwan.

According to the health authority of Taiwan, the case involves a 55-year-old woman who arrived at Taoyuan International Airport yesterday from Wuhan.

Meanwhile, according to the latest National Health Commission notification, 72 more pneumonia cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported in Hubei Province yesterday, including 60 cases in Wuhan.

The additional patients in Wuhan, involving 33 males and 27 females aged between 15 and 88, developed symptoms before January 18.

Among them, 17 are in serious condition, three are in critical condition and three have died.

As of yesterday, the total number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Wuhan was 258. Among them, 25 patients have been discharged and six have died.

Currently, 227 are still hospitalised. Among them, 51 patients are in serious condition and 12 are in critical condition.

A total of 988 close contacts have been identified. All have been put under medical surveillance, with 739 of them having completed the surveillance.

As of yesterday, the total number of novel coronavirus infection cases in the Mainland was 291, including 270 in Hubei Province, five in Beijing, 14 in Guangdong and two in Shanghai.