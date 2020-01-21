11 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted 11 patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include five males and six females aged between eight and 82. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

There are currently 21 patients still under isolation. Among them, 19 are in stable condition, while two patients at North District Hospital include one in critical condition and another in serious condition due to their underlying diseases.

One reported case in North District Hospital passed away yesterday due to underlying diseases and had tested negative for novel coronavirus.

There are no patients confirmed as being infected with novel coronavirus in public hospitals.

The authority noted that restricted visiting arrangements are now imposed in all public hospitals.

It also advised people who have a fever, or had close contact with patients with respiratory symptoms in countries or areas with possible transmission of novel coronavirus infection to avoid visiting patients.