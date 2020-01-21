FS celebrates Int’l Customs Day

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today officiated at a reception to celebrate 2020 International Customs Day (ICD).

Mr Chan said Hong Kong Customs is making considerable contributions to combat illegal activities and provide a safe and stable environment for the city.

“Without Customs’ collective efforts, illegal drugs, endangered species, counterfeit products and other illicit goods would seriously damage the community.”

He further noted that Customs plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade and promoting the economy.

Mr Chan also presented World Customs Organization Certificates of Merit to Customs officers and private stakeholders to recognise their remarkable efforts in contributing to sustainable development.

Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang also presided over the event and elaborated on the close relationship between Hong Kong Customs' work and this year’s ICD theme "People, Prosperity & the Planet."

The work includes people-oriented enforcement and crime prevention operations, trade facilitation measures to bring prosperity, and anti-smuggling of endangered species to conserve the earth.

He expressed that the three concepts are in line with the notion of “community with a shared future for mankind” while the Belt & Road Initiative serves as a platform to build the community.

About 350 guests attended the reception.