Police assist with IPCC study

Police reiterated that they will continue to fully co-operate with the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) Special Task Force in all aspects of its study on the public order events since June 9.

The statement was made after an interview with a former IPCC member was published in a local newspaper yesterday.

It said since the commencement of the study on public order events since June 9, Police have been maintaining close liaison with the IPCC and professionally facilitated every aspect of the Special Task Force’s work.

This includes providing required documents, answering enquiries as well as arranging interviews with specific police commanders.

Police regret that the interview's content may lead to a misunderstanding that Police have not been fully co-operative with the study.