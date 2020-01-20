7 Wuhan-related cases recorded

The Hospital Authority said public hospitals, as of noon today and over the past 24 hours, admitted seven patients who met the reporting criteria of novel coronavirus infection.

The patients include two males and five females aged between one and 67. Their specimens have been sent to the Department of Health for testing.

Currently, there are 20 patients still under isolation. Among them 18 are in stable condition while two patients in North District Hospital are in critical condition and serious condition due to their underlying diseases.

There are no patients confirmed as being infected with novel coronavirus in public hospitals.

The authority noted that restricted visiting arrangements are now imposed in all public hospitals.

Members of the public are advised to avoid visiting patients if they have a fever, or have had close contact with patients with respiratory symptoms in countries or areas with possible transmission of novel coronavirus infection.