Joshua Law visits Audit Commission

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second left) is briefed on regularity audits on government departments and other public sector organisations at the Audit Commission.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Audit Commission and met with its management and staff.

Mr Law first met Director of Audit John Chu and the directorate staff to receive an update on the department’s work.

He then visited the Value for Money Audit Divisions to learn about their work, which includes conducting audits to ensure that audited organisations' functions are discharged economically, efficiently and effectively.

At the Regularity Audit Division, Mr Law was briefed on the division’s work in providing the Legislative Council with an overall assurance that the Government’s financial and accounting transactions and those of public or quasi-public funds are proper and conform to accounting standards.

Mr Law also met staff representatives of various grades at a tea gathering.

He praised them for their efforts and encouraged them to continue providing independent, professional and quality audit services.